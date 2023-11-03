EC teams up with Education Ministry to impart electoral literacy from Class 6

The EC’s MoU with the Ministry of Education emphasised the orientation and training of teachers in effectively imparting electoral literacy in classrooms and provided for establishing Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) in schools and colleges. It seeks to evolve a robust mechanism to fulfil the aspirational goal of the commission to hand over the voter ID card to every student immediately after she or he attains the age of 18 years. The EC will create an institutional framework for online registration of eligible and prospective students who have attained 17+ years of age (after every qualifying date like January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 of every calendar year) and during the annual summary revision of electoral rolls).

The EC stated that its MoU with the Ministry of Education would include electoral literacy in the curriculum for adult literacy and basic education, creating educational content focused on electoral processes for lifelong learning.

The schools will be asked to designate one of the rooms in every senior secondary school as the 'Democracy Room' for the regular display of voter education materials and the conduct of Continuous Electoral and Democracy Education (CEDE) activities throughout the year.

The MoU also aims to address the issues like apathy among urban and young voters, as a crucial aspect of continuous electoral and democracy education. This integration seeks to motivate future voters to participate more actively in elections, fostering responsible citizenship, and reinforcing our democratic system with informed and dutiful citizens, the EC stated.