First all-women CISF battalion approved by Modi government: Amit Shah

'To be raised as an elite troop, the Mahila Battalion will shoulder the responsibility of protecting the nation's critical infrastructure, like airports and metro rails, and providing VIP security as commandos,' the Home Minister said.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 07:27 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 07:27 IST
