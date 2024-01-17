Flight connecting Ayodhya and Bengaluru flagged off by Scindia, Adityanath

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday flagged off the first Air India Express flight between Ayodhya and Bengaluru, ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also inaugurated a flight between Kolkata and Ayodhya. The respective flights will fly thrice a week for now.
On the occasion, Scindia said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has touched new heights of development.
Air India Express CCO (Chief Commercial Officer) Ankur Garg, who was also present at the inauguration event said, "from Delhi to Ayodhya, the flights are operational daily. Whereas, from Bengaluru and Kolkata, the flights are operating three times a week, which will increase in the future."
"Apart from this, flight operations have increased in Uttar Pradesh. Air India Express provides domestic and international flight services from Lucknow and Varanasi. From March 1, we will connect Hyderabad to Varanasi as well," he added.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the event via video conferencing. Adityanath previously said 100 chartered flights are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport for the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.
Meanwhile, SpiceJet will operate a special flight from the national capital to Ayodhya on January 21 to fly people attending the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.
The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on January 22.