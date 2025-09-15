Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Fodder scam whistleblower Amit Khare appointed as new Vice President's Secretary

Khare’s appointment is on a contractual basis in the rank and pay scale of Secretary for a period of three years from the date of his joining.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 07:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 07:39 IST
India NewsIndian Politicsvice president

Follow us on :

Follow Us