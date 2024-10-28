Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Arvind Kejriwal failed to fulfil his first ever promise of cleaning Yamuna: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Saini also claimed the BJP will form a government with a huge mandate in Delhi next year, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 14:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 14:36 IST
India NewsWater PollutionArvind KejriwalYamuna RiverNayab Singh Saini

Follow us on :

Follow Us