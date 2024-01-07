Massive fire in thermocol factory in Faridabad, 3 injured

Fire tenders from nearby companies have also been engaged in extinguishing the fire. The blaze was continuing till late in the evening.

After getting information about the blaze, Old Faridabad MLA Narender Gupta reached the factory with a police team and the SDM.

According to officials, the fire erupted from the rear side of the building where chemicals were kept. Within no time, the flames started spreading, leading to explosions.

A female employee Gyanwati, Sandeep Maurya and another worker were injured in the incident and all were rushed to ESI and BK hospitals for treatment, the officials said.

However, not many employees were present in the building as it was an off day, they added.

Meanwhile, traffic was diverted from the nearby roads to make way for the fire engines.

The police said they have evacuated people from Azad Nagar slum adjacent to the company building and nearby residents have been asked not to come out on the streets.

A senior fire officer said the firefighters are facing challenges due to the constant smoke caused by burning of chemicals.