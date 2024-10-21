Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Himachal mosque row: Waqf Board allows demolition of three 'unauthorised' storeys

According to the MC Court order, the Waqf Board and the president of the mosque committee have to demolish the unauthorised portion of the mosque in two months at their own cost.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 11:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 11:34 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsHimachal PradeshWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us