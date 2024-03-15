‘Ram Rajya’ has seen light of day with ‘pran pratistha’ at Ayodhya temple: Anurag Thakur

Thakur urged people not to take Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seriously and said that he makes “comments with no logic”.

The minister said that coming Lok Sabha elections were vital for Indian politics and “if people committed a mistake to vote for non-BJP parties, the nation would be doomed as these parties were getting support from foreign powers who were not interested to see the nation making rapid strides on various fronts”.

He expressed optimism that the party would win all the four seats in the state and more than 400 seats in India to make Narendra Modi as the prime minister of India for the third successive time.

Thakur lashed out at the Congress state government for making false promises during the last assembly polls.

He flagged off a bike rally from Mahre Kaswa amid slogans of Nasha mukt and suraksha yukt Himachal and urged youths to report local authorities about people who are indulged in consuming, buying and selling drugs.

The minister also flagged off the train from Una to Indore as part of the expansion of rail service and said that this train will reach Indore via Vrindavan, Agra and Gwalior and the devotees will be able to visit Mahakal temple in Ujjain along with Vrindavan.

Speaking on occasion, Thakur said that a washing line will also be installed at Daulatpur railway at a cost of Rs 40 crore and informed that the Union Government has approved the train service for Haridwar and Indore in just 10 days.

Efforts are also underway to increase the number of trains coming to the state from 16 to 24 bogies. For this, work is being done to increase the capacity of the railway line, he said, adding that the overbridge at Una railway station has also been opened for people.