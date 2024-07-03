I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties walk out of Rajya Sabha during PM Modi's speech

New Delhi: I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties, led by the Congress, staged a walkout of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after the Leader of the Opposition was not allowed to intervene during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

LoP Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to intervene during Modi's reply to a discussion on motion thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of the Parliament.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, however, did not heed to his requests, leading to I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs, raising slogans and asking for the LoP to be allowed to speak.

Modi continued his speech amid the slogan-shouting.