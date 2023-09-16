DH Evening Brief: Reconstituted CWC's first meeting sees talks on road map for LS polls; Three terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in J&K

Reconstituted CWC holds first meeting; deliberates on road map for assembly, Lok Sabha polls
Top Congress leaders held deliberations on Saturday at the first meeting of the new CWC focusing on preparing a comprehensive road map for ensuring the party's victory in the upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Three terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Baramulla
Three militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
Kerala govt working to identify area, source of first Nipah case
After identifying the man who was the patient zero or index case of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, the state government on Saturday began looking for the source and place from where he got infected by seeking details of his mobile tower locations.
Cylinders for Rs 500, Rs 1,500 pension for women: Congress's promises for MP polls
The Congress, following its Karnataka model, has now announced similar promises before the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. A host of such announcements were made by party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala at a press conference in Bhopal.
Watch: UP SDM makes complainant crouch like chicken, removed from post
In an incident reflecting the style of functioning of the bureaucrats, a youth, who had approached a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) with a complaint pertaining to grabbing of cremation ground by some people in his village, was made to crouch like a chicken by him in his office in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.
Popular name of country is Bharat and should remain so, says RSS
Amid the ongoing 'Bharat vs India' debate, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday asserted that the name of the country is Bharat and it should remain Bharat.
Governor vs West Bengal government: A long-standing history of political turbulence
The ongoing conflict between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhawan has again ignited a debate between these two entities.
Does Modi really want Bharat, Sanatan Dharma?
The stakes are always high in a general election. But in the run-up to polls in 2024, it is going to be even more so as very fundamental issues that can change the character and dynamics of the Indian Republic are likely to come up centre-stage.
PETA highlights absence of sexual violence provision against animals in code replacing IPC
Animal rights body PETA has raised its concern with the Home Affairs Committee over the absence of any provision related to sexual violence against animals in the proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which is set to replace the IPC.