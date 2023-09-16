Home
Home

DH Evening Brief: Reconstituted CWC's first meeting sees talks on road map for LS polls; Three terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in J&K

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 12:22 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrives to attend Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, in Hyderabad.&nbsp;</p></div>

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrives to attend Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, in Hyderabad. 

Credit: PTI Photo 

Reconstituted CWC holds first meeting; deliberates on road map for assembly, Lok Sabha polls

Top Congress leaders held deliberations on Saturday at the first meeting of the new CWC focusing on preparing a comprehensive road map for ensuring the party's victory in the upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of Army in Kashmir</p></div>

Representative image of Army in Kashmir

Credit: PTI File Photo

Three terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Baramulla

Three militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Health workers collect clinical samples and investigate the home of a Nipah virus victim, in Kozhikode, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.</p></div>

Health workers collect clinical samples and investigate the home of a Nipah virus victim, in Kozhikode, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala govt working to identify area, source of first Nipah case

After identifying the man who was the patient zero or index case of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, the state government on Saturday began looking for the source and place from where he got infected by seeking details of his mobile tower locations. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bhopal: AICC General Secretary and Congress In-charge for Madhya Pradesh Randeep Singh Surjewala with State Congress President Kamal Nath and other leaders during a press conference regarding party's 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in the state, in Bhopal, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. </p></div>

Bhopal: AICC General Secretary and Congress In-charge for Madhya Pradesh Randeep Singh Surjewala with State Congress President Kamal Nath and other leaders during a press conference regarding party's 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in the state, in Bhopal, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Cylinders for Rs 500, Rs 1,500 pension for women: Congress's promises for MP polls

The Congress, following its Karnataka model, has now announced similar promises before the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. A host of such announcements were made by party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala at a press conference in Bhopal. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Video screengrab.</p></div>

Video screengrab.

Credit: X/ @prakharsingh87

Watch: UP SDM makes complainant crouch like chicken, removed from post

In an incident reflecting the style of functioning of the bureaucrats, a youth, who had approached a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) with a complaint pertaining to grabbing of cremation ground by some people in his village, was made to crouch like a chicken by him in his office in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>BJP president J P Nadda at the 'Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak' of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Pune.&nbsp;</p></div>

BJP president J P Nadda at the 'Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak' of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Pune. 

Credit: PTI File Photo 

Popular name of country is Bharat and should remain so, says RSS

Amid the ongoing 'Bharat vs India' debate, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday asserted that the name of the country is Bharat and it should remain Bharat. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.&nbsp;</p></div>

File photo of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. 

Credit: PTI Photo 

Governor vs West Bengal government: A long-standing history of political turbulence

The ongoing conflict between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhawan has again ignited a debate between these two entities. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Credit: DH illustration

Does Modi really want Bharat, Sanatan Dharma?

The stakes are always high in a general election. But in the run-up to polls in 2024, it is going to be even more so as very fundamental issues that can change the character and dynamics of the Indian Republic are likely to come up centre-stage. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PETA corporate headquarters building.</p></div>

PETA corporate headquarters building.

Credit: iStock Photo

PETA highlights absence of sexual violence provision against animals in code replacing IPC

Animal rights body PETA has raised its concern with the Home Affairs Committee over the absence of any provision related to sexual violence against animals in the proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which is set to replace the IPC. Read more

(Published 16 September 2023, 12:22 IST)
India NewsCongressJammu and KashmirNarendra ModiRSSCWCPETALok Sabha Elections 2024

