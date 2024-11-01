Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian Army begins patrolling in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

The verification process after disengagement was in progress and patrolling modalities were to be decided between ground commanders, the sources had said on Wednesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 09:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 09:33 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyLine of Actual Control

Follow us on :

Follow Us