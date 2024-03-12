CAA implemented to create another 'partition': Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was following the Hindu Mahasabha's concept of two nation theory by implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Implementing the CAA, even when the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, was an attempt to divert attention from the government's failures, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said.

In a post on X, she said, "77 years after partition, BJP is still wedded to the concept of two nation theory of Hindu Mahasabha. To further their agenda they have thus implemented CAA to create another partition among our people".

"This sudden urgency in its implementation despite the case being pending in honourable SC, is a desperate attempt to divert attention from its all round failures and engage people in hate politics. Appeal all communities especially Muslims not to walk into their trap," she added.