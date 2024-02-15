JOIN US
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Forest fire triggers landmine explosions near LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

The landmines are part of the anti-infiltration obstacle system to maintain security at the borders in the Union Territory.
Last Updated 15 February 2024, 16:59 IST

Jammu: A forest fire activated a few landmines near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.

The landmines are part of the anti-infiltration obstacle system to maintain security at the borders in the Union Territory.

Officials said a fire broke out in Rakhaveli forest area under the Poonch police station limits around 5.30 pm on Wednesday, triggering a few landmine explosions.

There was no report of any casualty in the blasts, the officials said, adding that the blaze was brought under control after several hours of firefighting operation by the Army.

(Published 15 February 2024, 16:59 IST)
