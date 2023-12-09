Srinagar shivers at bone-chilling minus 4.6 °C

Srinagar: The minimum temperatures in Srinagar plummeted to a bone-chilling minus 4.6 °C on Saturday, sending a shiver through the picturesque landscape.

A meteorological department official said the mercury went down in Srinagar from the previous night’s minus 2.4°C to minus 4.6°C. Overall it was the lowest temperature recorded in Srinagar this season.

In other places of the valley too, the mercury was recorded at very low levels. In south Kashmir’s Pahalgam hill resort, which serves as a base camp during the annual Amarnat yatra, a minimum of minus 5.0°C was recorded while north Kashmir’s ski-resort Gulmarg witnessed a low of minus 4.2°C degrees, he said.