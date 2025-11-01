Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Why don't politicians ask questions in Kashmir? J&K CM seeks to answer

Abdullah said that politicians in Kashmir has stopped asking questions to people at public meetings as they were not sure of the responses.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 18:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 18:22 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsKashmirOmar Abdullah

Follow us on :

Follow Us