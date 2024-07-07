616 RTC employees apply for inter-corporation transfers

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s four Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) have accepted the applications of 616 employees for inter-corporation transfers for the year 2023. The details have been published on ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in.
A total of 958 applications were received from Grade-3 non-supervisory staff and Grade-4 employees of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC).
Objections to the list can be filed till 5.30 pm on July 10. The objections should be submitted to divisional administrative officers concerned and under acknowledgment.
Published 06 July 2024, 23:36 IST