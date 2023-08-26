7 arrested for kidnapping 2 students in Mangaluru

The Mangaluru North Police arrested seven persons for allegedly kidnapping two students from Light House Hill area in Mangaluru and assaulting them.
According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the incident had taken place on August 23. Ibrahim Tabish and his accomplices had allegedly kidnapped Shameer and Ibrahim Fahim.
The arrested had allegedly picked up a fight with the victims over a personal issue, said Commissioner.
The arrested are Ibrahim Tabish (19) from Panemangalore, Abdulla Hannan alias Hannan (19) from Goodinabali in Bantwal, Mohammed Shakeef (19) from Sajipa Munnur, Mohammed Shayiq (19) from Muda village in Bantwal, U P Tanveer (20) from Bajal Nanthoor, Abdul Rasheed (19) from Bajal Nanthoor and Mansur (37) from Muda in Bantwal, said the commissioner. Of the arrested six are students and one more had given his bike to the suspects. Following the complaint from Fahim, Mangaluru North Police had registered a case under UPC Section 323, 324, 341, 363, 506 and 149.