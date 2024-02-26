Amid water crisis, BWSSB yet to get full-time chairman

"There is a shortage of water in the Cauvery basin while 60% of the borewells in the 110 villages have gone dry. The surface water may last for a few days but it is not enough. The groundwater situation is highly alarming. The problem is serious but the BWSSB does not have a full-time chairman. If alternative measures are not taken, the situation will go out of control,” a retired BWSSB engineer said on the condition anonymity.