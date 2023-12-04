BBMP removes ad hoardings around Hebbal flyover, says firm failed to pay the fee

Bengaluru: The BBMP removed all advertisement hoardings erected in and around Hebbal, following failure of the private firm to pay the advertisement fee.
City-based Avinashi Outdoor Advertising had received the rights to advertise for 30 years in exchange for maintaining the garden.
Since the agreement was shrouded in secrecy, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta last year, but the investigation did not progress.
Authorities allotted 61,780 square feet area for advertisement hoardings, which was enough to generate Rs 2 crore a month, they said, adding that the advertiser failed to maintain the garden, or the flyover as agreed.
On Saturday, the BBMP pulled down the advertisements from the large panels, charging the firm with not paying the dues.
Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda, now the revenue minister, had suspected foul play in the agreement with the advertiser and raised the matter when the Congress party was in the Opposition.
In 2020, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy had also admitted on the floor of the Legislative Assembly that a private company might be profiting from a contract it holds to put up hoardings on the Hebbal flyover.