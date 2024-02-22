BBMP settles on microchipping stray dogs  

Bengaluru: The BBMP is preparing to implant microchips in nearly 1.4 lakh out of 2.8 lakh stray dogs in the city.
This would enhance the monitoring capabilities and facilitate crucial information on neutering and vaccination for stray dogs. The civic body had proposed inserting microchips or geo-tagged collars several months ago, but now a decision has been made in favour of microchips.
The BBMP has also started procuring a 5-in-1 vaccine and will begin vaccination in April.
"The project is expected to take off next month. We will also conduct a pilot project in one of the wards. A similar pilot project was done two to three years ago and hence, we are convinced of its uses,” said KP Ravi Kumar, joint director of the BBMP’s animal husbandry department.
Though animal lovers are divided over inserting microchips, a city-based activist said it poses no harm to animals as it is globally approved. Kumar explained the multifaceted benefits of microchips as it stops repeated vaccination and helps determine its neuter status.
Microchips can also store data on the dog's location, potentially facilitating insights into their migration patterns.
The vaccine offers protection against Canine Distemper Virus, Canine Adenovirus 1 and 2, Canine Parainfluenza, and Canine Parvovirus. The civic body is planning to vaccinate at least 50% of the stray population in the first phase.
On completing the microchip insertion, the BBMP will become India’s first municipal body to embed microchips in the animals and also provide five-in-one vaccination to strays.
Published 21 February 2024