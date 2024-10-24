Bengaluru building collapse: Lokayukta initiates suo motu action

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta on Wednesday registered a suo motu case following the collapse of a building in Hennur, which claimed the lives of at least eight construction workers and injured dozens.</p>.<p>Lokayukta Justice BS Patil, along with Upa Lokayuktas Justice KN Phaneendra and Justice B Veerappa, inspected the G+6 structure that collapsed in Anjanadri Layout near Hennur.</p>.<p>Patil pointed to several irregularities, citing negligence by BBMP officials.</p>.<p>"It was discovered that the building lacked a licence and an approved sanction plan, and was being constructed illegally," Patil informed the media. "We were told the construction had been ongoing for two years, yet BBMP officials took no action to halt it. No notices were issued until four floors had already been built. These are our initial findings."</p>.<p>Patil assured that action would be taken against those responsible.</p>.<p>“We are treating this matter with utmost seriousness. From the highest-ranking officials to the lowest, everyone involved will be held accountable,” he added.</p>.<p>Sources in the Lokayukta office told DH that the BBMP’s zonal commissioner, joint commissioner, superintendent engineer, executive engineer, and assistant executive engineers have been summoned to appear on Thursday to provide explanations and submit their reports. </p>