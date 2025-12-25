Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru film festival's new venue sparks access concerns

Cinephiles express concerns over accessibility and claim the festival experience will be an expensive affair with fewer eateries in proximity to the new venue.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 23:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 23:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBangalore International Film Festival

Follow us on :

Follow Us