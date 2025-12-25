<p>Bengaluru: A junior technician at a private hospital has been arrested for secretly filming his female colleagues while they were changing clothes in the Operating Theatre (OT). </p>.<p>Shuvendu Mohata (23), hailing from West Bengal, had been working at the multi-speciality hospital for the past year. He allegedly kept his phone to record videos of women staff while they were changing clothes in OT, where access is restricted to authorised personnel. He would later take the phone out when everyone was away. </p>.Bengaluru: Woman sexually harassed in middle of road after rejecting man’s proposal.<p>On Monday morning, women staff noticed him behaving suspiciously inside the unit. Someone saw him seeing the videos on his phone and complained to the hospital management. </p>.<p>Following a preliminary verification, hospital director Dr Chetan B H lodged a formal complaint with the police. Police arrested Mohata and seized his phone, which contained several recorded videos. They are now examining whether he had shared or stored the footage elsewhere. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, police said.</p>