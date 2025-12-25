Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Lokayukta raids property of minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's personal secretary

The raids were carried out simultaneously at 10 locations, including a residence in Halasuru in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 22:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 22:40 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLokayuktaB Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

Follow us on :

Follow Us