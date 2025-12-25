<p>Bengaluru: The Lokayukta police on Wednesday conducted raids on properties linked to Sarfaraz Khan, the personal secretary of minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, in connection with a disproportionate assets case. </p>.<p>The raids were carried out simultaneously at 10 locations, including a residence in Halasuru in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. Lokayukta teams searched five houses belonging to Sarfaraz Khan in different parts of the city, as well as resorts in Madikeri, to verify documents and records. </p>.<p>The action is part of an investigation into the alleged accumulation of assets disproportionate to known sources of income. Further scrutiny of seized documents to further investigations. </p>