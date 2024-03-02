Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Four detained, being interrogated, say Police sources

Bengaluru City Commissioner B Dayananda said investigation into The Rameshwaram Cafe incident, caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Friday afternoon in which ten people were injured, is in full swing. "Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far," he said.

"Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, media is appealed not to indulge in speculation and co-operate," Dayananda said.

In a tweet, he also clarified that no arrest has been made.