BIFFes to confer lifetime achievement award on M S Sathyu

The 15th Bengaluru International Film Festival has decided to confer the Lifetime Achievement Award on veteran filmmaker and theatre director M S Sathyu.
Well-known for his film Garm Hava (1973), Sathyu has contributed widely to the growth of Indian cinema while receiving international acclaim.
Reacting to this, Sathyu told DH that he is “delighted” to receive the award for his “very little contribution.”
His first film, ‘Garm Hava’ is about the plight of a Muslim businessman in post-Partition India. The film was seen as pro-Muslim and was even denied censor certification. He then showed it to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to get a certificate. Last year, BIFFes awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award to veteran actor Doddanna.
(Published 05 March 2024, 20:25 IST)