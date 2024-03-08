Borewells dry as these two Bengaluru lakes were denied water for 4 years

Even though the water crisis is severe the BDA is in no hurry to complete the work. An engineer in charge of the rejuvenation project said it would take another year to completely fully Bellandur Lake. “Until then we will not be able to allow water into the lake” he said adding Varthur Lake is in the advanced stage of completion and hoped to allow the flow of water by December-end. Former MLA Arvind Limbavali blamed the BDA for destroying a project conceptualised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) committee. “Had these lakes been full the borewells would not have gone dry to this extent. Of the 110 villages added to the city limits 31 fall in my constituency and all of them are facing severe water shortage” he said. “I am struggling to supply water even through tankers as the suppliers themselves are seeing their borewells going dry.” Shobha Bhat a resident of the Jnana Bharathi ward blamed the unscientific rejuvenation of the lake for the water problem. “The BBMP focused on the beautification of waterbodies in the RR Nagar constituency. As the water holding capacity of these lakes has narrowed down many borewells in our area have gone dry” she said.