'Brahmin genes' post puts Bengaluru-based CEO under fire on social media

The post that quickly gained traction garnered 5.3 million views since it was uploaded on August 22. Netizens had mixed reactions to the caption as many of them criticised her "for being a casteist".

"What does manusmriti says about girl wearing shorts and posting picture instead of doing 4 sets of bellan roll on?" replied a user as another wrote: "It is astonishing to see someone flaunting what they call 'Brahmin genes' as if that equates to superiority. From this post, it seems more like a display of stupidity than anything else. What's even more incredible is the number of unremarkable individuals rallying behind this notion, proudly showcasing their so-called 'Brahmin genes'. Perhaps they should take a moment to reflect on why they remain so mediocre despite their supposedly 'superior heritage’."

Another user told the CEO that she should be thankful to Babasaheb Ambedkar "since it is because of the Constitution that she was able to flex her triceps".