'Brahmin genes' post puts Bengaluru-based CEO under fire on social media

A Bengaluru-based CEO stirred up a controversy on social media after she posted a picture of herself on X flaunting her triceps with the caption - "Brahmin Genes".
The post that quickly gained traction garnered 5.3 million views since it was uploaded on August 22. Netizens had mixed reactions to the caption as many of them criticised her "for being a casteist".
"What does manusmriti says about girl wearing shorts and posting picture instead of doing 4 sets of bellan roll on?" replied a user as another wrote: "It is astonishing to see someone flaunting what they call 'Brahmin genes' as if that equates to superiority. From this post, it seems more like a display of stupidity than anything else. What's even more incredible is the number of unremarkable individuals rallying behind this notion, proudly showcasing their so-called 'Brahmin genes'. Perhaps they should take a moment to reflect on why they remain so mediocre despite their supposedly 'superior heritage’."
Another user told the CEO that she should be thankful to Babasaheb Ambedkar "since it is because of the Constitution that she was able to flex her triceps".
"According to the manusmruti, girls should stay at home all the time, take care of their husbands, and do nothing else. But because of the constitution, you’re flexing your triceps on twitter and living life your own way. So go ahead and thank Babasaheb Ambedkar for that !"
Meanwhile, a Supreme Court advocate, Shashank Ratnoo wrote: "Some thoughts on being genetically superior/casteism! Well well her profile bears a hashtag #onefamilyonereservation! Precisely why casteism is still present! Being fit is good but attributing that to superior or specific genes, not the way to build one family one India," he wrote.
However, several users also came in her support.
"Though they won't discuss the real caste privileges they receive as members of a specific caste, such as reservations and other perks, they are envious of those who identify as Brahmins," wrote a user as several other echoed similar sentiments.
After the debate that her post caused on social media, Tiwari called out her critics as casteists since "a mere mention of word 'Brahmin' triggered many inferior beings".
Proud Dalit/Muslim/Tribal - Okay— Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) August 24, 2024
Proud Brahmin - Not okay
There is an entire system working to make Brahmins feel guilty for their very existence.
Time to change this narrative. Be an unapologetic Brahmin. Wear it on your sleeve. Let the so-called social justice warriors burn.
"UCs get nothing from system - no Reservation, no freebies. We earn everything on our own and have every right to be proud of our lineage. So, deal with it," she replied.
In another post on August 24, the CEO advocated for being an "unapologetic Brahmin".
"Time to change this narrative. Be an unapologetic Brahmin. Wear it on your sleeve. Let the so-called social justice warriors burn," she wrote.
Tiwari, the Founder & CEO of Content Marketing Company has often expressed her opinion of reservation. A pinned post from August 2022 on her X profile reads: "I am general category student. My ancestors have passed me down 0.00 acres land. I live in a rented house. I couldn’t get admission despite scoring 95% but my classmate who scored 60% & comes from well off family gets admission. And you ask me why I have problem with reservation?"
I am general category student. My ancestors have passed me down 0.00 acres land. I live in a rented house. I couldn’t get admission despite scoring 95% but my classmate who scored 60% & comes from well off family gets admission. And you ask me why I have problem with reservation?— Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) August 18, 2022