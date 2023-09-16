Children with Type 1 diabetes need regular insulin, say govt doctors

Doctors at government hospitals like the Indira Gandhi Institute for Child Health (IGICH) and Karnataka Institute of Endocrinology and Research (KIER) are asking the state health department to provide regular insulin supply for children with Type 1 diabetes in the state.
Karnataka is estimated to have between 6,000 and 7,000 children living with Type 1 diabetes, a chronic condition that typically emerges during childhood due to the body's inability to produce insulin. These children are at a risk even if the insulin supply is interrupted briefly.
Doctors say insulin injections and blood glucose test strips would cost Rs 3,000 to 4,000 per month per patient. Daily, these children need four to five insulin injections, and at least four strips to test blood glucose.
“We have requested the department to support 3,000 patients in the first year. This may cover children who are most in need and can be done for just Rs 14 crore,” says Dr Santhosh Olety, paediatric and adolescent endocrinologist at KIER.
Right now, government hospitals provide free insulin to admitted patients, but not to OPD patients, Dr Olety said. KIER has registered around 1,200 children with Type 1 diabetes, of whom around 40% are getting sponsorship from NGOs and companies. The rest buy supplies entirely from outside.
The mother of a patient at KIER says she used to spend Rs 6,000 monthly on insulin and epilepsy medication for her daughter. Their total monthly income is just Rs 12,000. While the Rotary Foundation has been covering the expenses for a year, it may not be a long-term solution.
At IGICH, all 700 registered patients are sponsored by companies and NGOs, says paediatric endocrinologist Dr Vani HN. “We made this arrangement over the past year. Earlier, people were buying insulin from outside. The current arrangement also may not sustain long term,” she said.
Doctors have urged the health department to provide insulin pens that are easier to administer and are more effective than the basic injections costing around Rs 150. Currently, many poor patients are forced to opt for the cheaper injection.
Dr GN Srinivas, Deputy Director (Non-communicable Diseases) at the Health Department, told DH that the proposal is being discussed.
