Bengaluru police to provide legal assistance to senior citizens

The Command Center set up under the Safe City project has been operating a senior citizen helpline centre. In addition, now the city police have launched a legal assistance programme.
DHNS
Last Updated : 27 August 2024, 22:49 IST

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have launched a programme extending legal assistance to needful senior citizens every Saturday. 

The Command Center set up under the Safe City project has been operating a senior citizen helpline centre. In addition, now the city police have launched a legal assistance programme. 

On every Saturday, from 2.30 to 4.30 pm, experienced lawyers will be available to extend legal suggestions. Needful seniors can access this facility. For more information, contact 7899241090 or 080-23352833.

Published 27 August 2024, 22:49 IST
