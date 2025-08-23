DRI busts drug syndicate; seizes Rs 72-cr worth of hydroponic weed in pan-India operation

<p>Bengaluru: In a major operation against drug trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said it dismantled a major syndicate smuggling high-value hydroponic weed into the country, seizing 72 kg of the narcotic worth Rs 72 crore. </p>.<p>The pan-India operation, code-named 'WeedOut', also resulted in the recovery of over Rs 1 crore in illegal proceeds and the arrest of six men, including the alleged mastermind. </p>.<p>The operation was launched with a series of coordinated interceptions on the evening of August 20. DRI officers in Bengaluru made the first seizure at the KSR Bengaluru railway station after intercepting two passengers who had just boarded the Rajdhani Express bound for Delhi. A search of their luggage yielded 29.88 kg of hydroponic weed. </p>.<p>Simultaneously, a coordinated action was carried out at Bhopal Junction, where DRI officers recovered 24.186 kg of the same contraband from two other passengers, who had travelled on the same train from Bengaluru on August 19. </p>.Reality check exposes rampant sale of PoP idols across Bengaluru.<p>Following these railway seizures, the syndicate's associate mastermind was traced to New Delhi, leading to the recovery of Rs 1.02 crore, which was confirmed as the proceeds of drug trafficking, according to the DRI. </p>.<p>In a swift follow-up, DRI officials in Bengaluru intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Thailand on August 20. The individual was apprehended at a city hotel in the early hours of August 21, leading to the seizure of another 17.958 kg of hydroponic weed. </p>.<p>In total, the operation netted 72 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 72 crore on the illicit market, along with the seized cash. All six individuals, the mastermind and the five passengers have been arrested. </p>.<p>According to the DRI, the syndicate primarily used social media to recruit vulnerable youth, including college dropouts and unemployed individuals.</p>.<p>All seizures and arrests have been made under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. </p>