Labourer falls off bike, run over by water tanker

A labourer was killed in an accident involving a two-wheeler and a water tanker in the western part of the city on Monday morning.
Rajajinagar traffic police identified the victim as Sahil. The 19-year-old was riding pillion on his friend Raghu’s scooter on the Outer Ring Road. Raghu applied the brakes suddenly near the Chowdeshwari bus stop, causing Sahil to fall over. The driver of the water tanker behind the duo couldn’t hit the brakes on time and ran over Sahil, who suffered grievous injuries and died.
Police have named Raghu and Siddaraju, 38, the driver of the water tanker, as accused and have taken them into custody.
According to preliminary investigations, it appeared as though Raghu was driving under the influence of alcohol. The police have collected blood samples from the accused and are awaiting reports.
Sahil hailed from West Bengal and lived in Hebbal. He was a granite- and tile-laying worker.