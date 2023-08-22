Labourer falls off bike, run over by water tanker

Rajajinagar traffic police identified the victim as Sahil. The 19-year-old was riding pillion on his friend Raghu’s scooter on the Outer Ring Road. Raghu applied the brakes suddenly near the Chowdeshwari bus stop, causing Sahil to fall over. The driver of the water tanker behind the duo couldn’t hit the brakes on time and ran over Sahil, who suffered grievous injuries and died.