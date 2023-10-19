NICE Road: Black spot that killed 11 in 3 years fixed

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) on Wednesday inaugurated an upgraded stretch of NICE Road on the city’s southern outskirts that was previously identified as an accident blackspot.
The area known as Puravankara Bridge, about 500 metres from an apartment complex on NICE Road in the Thalaghattapura traffic police station limits, saw nine accidents — 11 people were killed and nine others injured in the past three years.
Traffic police marked that as an accident blackspot.
Following this, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth wrote to Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) to fix the roads after identifying scientific reasons behind why the accidents were occurring at that same spot.
Working in this regard, the height of the road was increased by four metres, beam guards, high-mast lights, CCTV cameras, speedometers and solar lights were installed where necessary and the concrete road was upgraded with signboards to raise awareness about traffic rules among road users.
“The stretch of about 1.5 km was like a valley where people would speed and crash, but now the gradient has been reduced so that the number of accidents is reduced,” said Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police South (Traffic).