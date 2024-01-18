Shivaram Karanth Layout: BDA to seek applications for sites from Jan 25

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will be seeking applications for a 30-day period for 10,000 sites in the newly formed Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout from January 25.
Buying the sites, however, will not be cheaper as the BDA, which is developing the layout in the city’s northern parts, has fixed Rs 4,900 per square feet.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the Justice AV Chandrashekar-led committee for supervising the project implementation. “We are thankful to all the three members,” he said, putting the Shivaram Karanth Layout on par with Jayanagar and Malleswaram, besides being better than Sadashivanagar.
“The layout is coming up on 3,069 acres of land. Around 18,000 farmers have lost their land. We will be allotting the sites to the farmers on priority basis. They will be compensated with developed sites. There are around 4,750 corner sites, which will be auctioned at a later stage. The remaining 10,000 sites will be allotted to the public,” Shivakumar, also Bengaluru Development Minister, said.
He said the entire allotment process will be conducted online. “We will call applications online. Kiosks will also be set up in BDA offices for people who do not have access to the internet. After the applications are called, the public will have to make an initial deposit of 12.5%. It is 5% for the SC/ST community. We will ensure the entire process is transparent,” Shivakumar said.
Asked about the higher price range for the sites, Shivakumar said the BDA will not be making profits from this project. “There is a court order to compensate the farmers by providing developed sites. So, a large number of sites will be given to the farmers,” he said.
Cricket stadium
Besides amenities like parks and playgrounds, the Shivaram Karanth Layout will house a Kanteerava-size cricket stadium. “We have identified about 25 to 30 acres of land for the stadium, which will adjoin a 40-metre-wide road,” Shivakumar said.
The BDA will continue to form layouts in the future. “I have asked engineers to identify 10,000 acres of land to form new layouts,” he said.