Shivaram Karanth Layout plan hangs in balance as panel term ends in Dec

While the three-member team headed by a former Judge of the High Court along with former BDA commissioner Jayakar Jerome and former Director General of Police S T Ramesh has achieved close to 90% of the mandate in a short span of two years, there is a fear that all the good work that has happened so far could go in vain once the committee’s term expires. The absence, many say, could also open a Pandora’s box as the BDA does not have a track record of delivering the project neatly.