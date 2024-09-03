Special KSRTC buses from Sept 5 to 8 to clear festival rush

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 1,500 special buses between Bengaluru and other cities and towns for the Gowri Ganesha festival, to be celebrated on September 7:
Between September 5 and 7, the KSRTC will operate special buses from Bengaluru to other cities. And on September 8, special buses will be operated from various places to Bengaluru.
Special buses to Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places will be operated only from Kempegowda Bus Station, Majestic.
Special buses to Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar and Madikeri will be operated only from the Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Station.
All premier special buses to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala will be operated from the Shanthinagar Bus Station.
In addition, special buses will be operated from taluk/district bus stands based on traffic needs, a KSRTC statement said.
Published 03 September 2024, 00:49 IST