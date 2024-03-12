Bengaluru: Three held for murdering man after dispute at Shivaratri celebrations

The Byatarayanapura police have arrested three people on suspicion of murdering a 23-year-old man during the Maha Shivaratri festivities in South Bengaluru’s Giri Nagar.
Yogesh, a 23-year-old employee at a garage in Hanumantha Nagar, was fatally stabbed in Byatarayanapura during the midnight hours of March 9.
Stepped on foot while dancing
Chetan, Ranga, and Pavan — all aged between 25 and 30 hailing from Giri Nagar and the surrounding areas — were reportedly involved in a heated altercation with Yogesh during the celebrations. They hurled abuses at Yogesh for allegedly stepping on one of their feet while dancing.
Others present intervened and put an end to the fight, police said. But not wanting to leave things there, the suspects tailed Yogesh after the celebrations, accosted him near Byatarayanapura, and attacked him.
Yogesh wanted to flee the scene and jumped a compound wall, but fell and died on the spot due to extreme blood loss.
An investigating officer revealed that Yogesh's body was discovered near a brick wall, surrounded by glass shards, installed on the compound wall to deter trespassers. Initially, police presumed Yogesh died due to injuries while attempting to scale the wall. However, further examination revealed stab wounds, prompting further inquiry.
The suspects were traced after CCTV footage was scrutinised around the crime scene, the officer said.
(Published 11 March 2024, 22:07 IST)