BJP leaders involved in Mysore soap racket: Priyank

RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday claimed that BJP leaders were involved in the manufacturing of “fake” Mysore Sandal Soap, a homegrown brand of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd (KSDL).
Priyank was referring to the Hyderabad police busting a fake manufacturing unit selling the Mysore Sandal Soap last week.
“I don’t know why ‘Ram Bhakts’ are out to sell assets of our state,” Priyank told a news conference here.
According to Priyank, Hyderabad-based Rakesh Jain and Mahaveer Jain, who have been booked for “fake” Mysore Sandal Soap and other KSDL products, are “active” BJP leaders.
“They have links to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh. They also have links to Chittapur BJP candidate Manikanth Rathod and party office-bearer Vittal Nayak, the son of former MLA Valmiki Nayak,” Priyank said, showing photographs of the accused posing with BJP leaders.
Hailing KSDL as the pride of Karnataka, Priyank said the company was started by erstwhile Mysuru king Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1916 “long before PM Modi’s calls for ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’. These products are renowned world over. By faking these products, BJP leaders are selling Karnataka’s assets. Even during Covid-19, BJP leaders made money on dead bodies,” he charged.
Priyank said anti-social elements such as Santro Ravi, Silent Sunil, Fighter Ravi and Prithvi Singh are associated with the BJP. “Why is the BJP giving election tickets to people who are looting the state’s assets?” he said.
Recalling corruption allegations against former BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa when he was KSDL chairperson, Priyank claimed that saffron party leaders from the state have “their share” in the manufacturing of fake products.
Priyank said he had spoken with Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and urged him to have the case investigated thoroughly.
Rathod rebuts charges
In Kalaburagi, Manikanth Rathod of BJP, who unsuccessfully contested against Priyank from Chittapur Assembly constituency, claimed that he has no connection with Babulal Jain, the father of Mahaveer Jain who has been booked in the case. “The minister is levelling baseless charges against me. Babulal Jain is not my friend as alleged by the minister. I did not steal anything from your home and not looted the government. Charges made by him are baseless,” he said in a video clip circulated on social media.