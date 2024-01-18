BJP leaders involved in Mysore soap racket: Priyank

In Kalaburagi, Manikanth Rathod of BJP, who unsuccessfully contested against Priyank from Chittapur Assembly constituency, claimed that he has no connection with Babulal Jain, the father of Mahaveer Jain who has been booked in the case. “The minister is levelling baseless charges against me. Babulal Jain is not my friend as alleged by the minister. I did not steal anything from your home and not looted the government. Charges made by him are baseless,” he said in a video clip circulated on social media.