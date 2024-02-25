Christian nurse accuses Hindu activists of bid to attack her, family in Karnataka

Kalaburagi: An Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) belonging to Christian community has lodged a complaint against nine activists of Hindu organisations, accusing them of trying to attack her family, abusing her over caste and for worshipping Bible, instead of Goddess Amba Bhavani.
Ashwini Tukaram, who hailed from Scheduled Caste community, has lodged a complaint at Ratkal police station in Kalagi taluk.
She is a nurse with the health department. Ashwini claimed that the group of Hindu activists tried to attack her and her family members at her residential quarters. She complained that the activists abused her in foul language.
The nurse accused the Hindu activists of threatening to kill her, apart from disrupting her work. She has lodged a complaint under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Published 25 February 2024