Siddaramaiah's close aides gave MUDA documents to BJP, says former minister Renukacharya

Davangere: Former minister M P Renukacharya charged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s close aides provided documents related to the alleged MUDA site allotment to BJP.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said the Congress leaders gave the MUDA documents to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra when the scam in the Valmiki ST Development Corporation came to light. Infighting within the Congress has reached its peak. Many have set their eyes on the chief minister’s position, he alleged.
“The Special Court for Elected Representatives has ordered the Mysore Lokayukta police to probe against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case. If Siddaramaiah continues in power, there is a possibility of interference in the investigation. It is inappropriate to cling to the top post even after an FIR has been registered against the chief minister,” he said.
District BJP president N Rajashekar expressed doubts about the impartial investigation of the MUDA case. “It is appropriate to hand over the case investigation to the CBI. If Siddaramaiah does not resign, the BJP will intensify agitation,” he said.
“Several ministers, including Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, have shown disrespect to the governor. They have insulted a person holding a constitutional post through their remarks. All of them should apologise to the Governor and adhere to the Constitution,” he demanded.
BJP district unit spokesperson Kolenahalli B M Satish, former mayor B J Ajay Kumar, leaders Dhananjay Kadlebalu, Raju Veeranna were present.
Published 25 September 2024, 22:55 IST