Government working on policy changes to tackle youth drug abuse: Siddaramaiah  

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed on the urgent need to address youth drug abuse, stating that the government is working on policy-level changes to tackle this issue.</p>.<p>He spoke at the launch of the 'Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0', organised by the state National Service Scheme (NSS) cell in collaboration with the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports and the Department of Health and Family Welfare.</p>.<p>Addressing the risks posed by drug rackets targeting young people, Siddaramaiah highlighted that preventing tobacco use among the youth is a key government responsibility.</p>.<p>Citing World Health Organisation (WHO) data, he noted that 1.35 million Indians die annually due to tobacco use.</p>.<p>"Many young people put their lives at risk by starting tobacco use at an early age, and nearly half of all tobacco consumers succumb to diseases like cancer," he remarked.</p>.<p>Dr Rajani Parthasarathy, Deputy Director of Mental Health at the Department of Health and Family Welfare, explained that the 'Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0' is focused on statewide awareness.</p>.<p>"Tobacco is a gateway drug to various forms of substance abuse. Through this campaign, we will identify young people committed to quitting tobacco and promote prevention at multiple levels," she said.</p>.<p>At the event, students pledged to abstain from tobacco and other substances.</p>