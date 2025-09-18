<p>Davangere: Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, on Thursday, has booked a suo motu case after a newborn baby girl was found in a bucket in the bathroom of taluk general hospital in Honnali town a few days ago.</p><p>Speaking to DH, the commission member Shashidhara Kosumbe said, "I have spoken to the district health officer and the baby is healthy in an adoption centre run by the government. I have asked the officials concerned to visit the hospital and submit a detailed report to the commission. Honnali police registered a case."</p>.Karnataka: Minor girl gives birth, hubby, parents, in-laws booked.<p>Sources also stated that an unmarried woman, attending classes in a coaching centre in Bengaluru, had delivered a baby girl and had voluntarily decided to give away the child to the adoption centre. </p>