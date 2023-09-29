Karnataka govt plans separate engineering wing to push Mekedatu project

In a bid to give momentum for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister
D K Shivakumar has started the process of creating a separate engineering wing in his department that can begin the ground work for the project.
According to a top source in the water resources department, the minister has sought for a separate wing, exclusively dedicated to putting the project in order.
According to preliminary estimates, the project requires an extent of 5,252 hectares. Of this, 4,996 hectares will be submerged and the remaining is required for construction of the reservoir.
This submergence will include 3,181 hectares of land belonging to Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, 1,869 hectares of reserve forest and 201 hectares of revenue land.
The engineering wing is expected to start ground-level work by mapping these specifics.
Shivakumar has been optimistic about getting approvals for the project in the wake of a recent observation by the Supreme Court in this regard.
“The Supreme Court has asked Tamil Nadu why it is objecting to the project when the neighbouring state will anyway get its share of water annually,” the minister told mediapersons recently.
The Mekedatu project aims to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas, apart from generating hydroelectricity. The reservoir will make use of the natural slope of the river from Shivanasamudra to the state border. As per estimates, the project is expected to cost Rs 9,000 crore.
Previously the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government had set aside Rs 1,000 crore for the project, even as approvals are pending from the Centre.