Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka’s Gandhi

Rajendra Chenni reflects on the impact of the visits and values of Gandhi on Karnataka 
Rajendra Chenni
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 03:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
The car used by Gandhi during one of his tours in Karnataka.

The car used by Gandhi during one of his tours in Karnataka.

Credit: DH Archives

Gandhi crosses the Udyavara stream in Udupi in 1932.
Gandhi crosses the Udyavara stream in Udupi in 1932.

Credit: DH Archives

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 03:36 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMahatma GandhiSpectrum

Follow us on :

Follow Us