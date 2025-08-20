Karnataka: Woman duped of Rs 11.5 lakh in forex trading fraud

<p>Udupi: A 33-year-old woman has been duped of Rs 11.5 lakh in forex trading fraud.</p><p>In a complaint to Kota police station, Aruna from Brahmavara taluk, alleged that one Aradhya, who introduced herself as the CEO of Abhiram Exports, cheated her in the name of forex trading investments.</p>.Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra booked in fraud case.<p>According to the complaint, the accused convinced the victim that by investing money in a forex trading company, she would get high returns. The accused then provided multiple UPI IDs and instructed the complainant to transfer money. </p><p>Trusting her, between November 19, 2024 and April 28, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 11,50,480 in several installments.</p><p>However, the accused did not deposit the money in any trading company nor return it, thereby committing fraud, alleged the complainant.</p><p>A case has been registered at Kota Police Station under Sections 66(C)(D) of the IT Act.</p>