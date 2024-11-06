Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MUDA Scam: Lokayukta grills CM Siddaramaiah for close to two hours

Police beefed up security measures and restricted vehicular movement on roads around Lokayukta office including Dewan's Road.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 07:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 04:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakascamSiddaramiahMysuru Urban Development Authoritymuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us