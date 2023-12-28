Mysuru police beef up security for safe, peaceful New Year celebration

Mysuru: With New Year's just two days away and the city seeing huge tourists inflow, Mysuru city police have beefed up precautionary and security measures for safe and peaceful celebrations in the city, especially around Mysuru Palace where the celebration will be held on December 31 midnight.

To keep an eye on anti-social elements, who would be visiting Mysuru, police have formed 30 check posts, including 12 at the entry points on city outskirts and 18 within the city.

They have also formed four special teams comprising dog squads, Anti Sabotage Commandos (ASC) to prevent any untoward activities.

Apart from 150 CCTV cameras that are already installed in major locations of the city, additional 275 CCTV cameras are being installed. Personnel at the police control room would be monitoring activities of people through these cameras. They have also instructed hoteliers to record details of their guests.

As many as 36 special teams and eight 'Pink Chamundi' teams comprising women police personnel to keep strict vigil on activities of people on roads and in the city have been formed. They will be keeping an eye on the incidents of eve teasing or those misbehaving with women, and those consuming alcohol on the roads or in vehicles and parks, or creating nuisance in front of working women's hostels, girls hostels, paying guest accommodations or residences.

"Strict action would be initiated against those who violate rules and law," Mysuru city police Commissioner warned.

They have also formed special vigilance teams with experts to monitor those indulging in drunken driving, wheeling, drag racing, and unnecessary honking.

Besides, eight highway patrol teams, 18 Garuda teams along with city police personnel would be on rounds in 112 vehicles to monitor such activities.

They have issued directions to owners of all hotels, restaurants, resorts, malls, service apartments, homestays, clubs, associations/organisations to end celebrations by 12 am and shut by 1 am on December 31.

DJs have not been permitted and owners who have sought permission to host events have been advised to use a music system ensuring that the sound of loudspeakers is limited to their premises and doesn't disturb the public outside.

They have been advised to install CCTV cameras and record all the events.

Hosting dances by women, "indecent" or "obscene" dresses, drug abuse, gambling are banned.

They are keeping an eye on habitual offenders, especially drug peddlers.

Alcohol supply and sale should be restricted to timings permitted by the excise department, Commissioner Ramesh Banoth further said.

Entry to Chamundi Hill

All the gates of Chamundi hills, including Uttanahalli cross gate, Devikere gate, Chamundi hill foot hill gate, Lalitha mahal gate, would be closed by 7 pm on December 31. Those who go to the hill should return by 9 pm via Thavarekatte gate and after that gates will be closed.

Personnel deployed

Led by Mysuru city police Commissioner, Ramesh Banoth, three DCPs, 12 ACPs, 30 Police Inspectors, 42 Police Sub Inspectors, 70 Assistant Sub Inspectors, 550 Head Constables and police constables, 80 women personnel will be monitoring security arrangements. Reserve police including 12 CAR platoons, four KSRP platoons, four commando teams, one dog squad, four ASC teams will also be deployed for the security.

Covid-19 concerns

With a surge in Covid cases including new cases of JN.1 subvariant reported in Mysuru, Banoth said they have issued precautionary advisories to police personnel.

They are distributing masks to all the police department personnel who would be on security duty on December 31, he added.