Padayatra: Poor turnout of JD(S) workers on Day 2 also, amid ‘weaning away by D K Shivakumar’

The JD(S) failed to mobilise its workers for the second consecutive day of the ‘Mysuru chalo’ padayatra that entered Ramanagar, which is considered to be its bastion.
The BJP, considered to be weak and lacking in a big support base in the region, has mobilised around 4,000 workers mainly from Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Kolar and Bengaluru districts to ensure the success of the padayatra.
A senior JD(S) leader told DH that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has been in the forefront of the mobilisation of crowds for the Congress’ ‘Janandolana’ convention, which is going on simultaneously.
“Shivakumar has asked his partymen to hire more JD(S) workers for the Congress’ convention as he wants to give the impression that the regional party is lacking support in the region. But the JD(S) is confident of bringing more crowds for the massive rally planned in Mysuru on the concluding day of the padayatra on August 10,” the leader said.
He rued that the party had hired 750 to 800 mattresses and booked a huge convention hall for its workers.
But on the second day too, the party could not get workers for the foot march as the Congress was “offering way more than what BJP and JD(S) were offering to bring crowds”.
Published 04 August 2024, 21:37 IST