Parliament security breach accused Manoranjan had no criminal background: Mysuru Police

Mysuru: D Manoranjan, one of the accused in Parliament security breach incident on Wednesday, had no criminal background and no cases had been registered against him, Mysore city police have clarified.
The police said they are yet to receive official directions from Central agencies or Delhi police to investigate Manoranjan, but they are checking his antecendants in Mysuru.
It is alleged that Manoranjan got in touch with all the accused through a mobile app and they had formed Bhagat Singh fan club. Vijaynagar sub division ACP Gajendra Prasad said that since the police could not find any gadgets at his home in Mysuru, they have not been able to verify the claim.
It is said that accused Sagar Sharma had come to Mysuru and met Manoranjan in May this year. Both Manoranjan and Sharma had allegedly used the same pass availed from BJP MP Pratap Simha's office to enter Parliament.
It is also alleged that Manoranjan had availed pass to Parliament from MP's office for the third time. The city police are still finding out more details.
Congress leaders have demanded MP Pratap Simha's office in Mysuru be sealed to safegaurd documents. But police said they have no such directions from higher ups.
Meanwhile, police have beefed up security near Manoranjan's house at Vijaynagar second stage, and MP Pratap Simha's office near Jaladarshini guest house in Mysuru.