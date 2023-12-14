Parliament security breach accused Manoranjan had no criminal background: Mysuru Police

Mysuru: D Manoranjan, one of the accused in Parliament security breach incident on Wednesday, had no criminal background and no cases had been registered against him, Mysore city police have clarified.

The police said they are yet to receive official directions from Central agencies or Delhi police to investigate Manoranjan, but they are checking his antecendants in Mysuru.

It is alleged that Manoranjan got in touch with all the accused through a mobile app and they had formed Bhagat Singh fan club. Vijaynagar sub division ACP Gajendra Prasad said that since the police could not find any gadgets at his home in Mysuru, they have not been able to verify the claim.