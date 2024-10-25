Home
Tourism stakeholders apprehensive about entry fee hike for foreigners to Mysuru Palace

Mysuru hotel owners' association President C Narayangowda and Travel agents association President B S Prashanth have urged for revision of the new entry fee by the Mysuru Palace Board for foreigners.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 09:59 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 09:59 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruMysuru Palace

